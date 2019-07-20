Armed man still on run after city-wide hammer rampage in Sheffield
An armed man is still on the run after he went on a city-wide wrecking spree in Sheffield.
Police say they still haven’t tracked down the man who yesterday sped through the city’s streets, ploughing into cars and smashing bus windows with a sledgehammer.
In the first incident, he smashed the windows of a bus on Attercliffe Road, Attercliffe, at around 1pm on Friday.
Then, at around 2.50pm, a car crashed into a number of others on Abbeydale Road before he reportedly got out brandishing a sledgehammer.
And less than ten minutes later, he pulled his car in front of a bus on London Road before getting out and attacking its windscreen and side driver window with a sledgehammer.
He then reportedly broke into the bus, stole its fire extinguisher and continued to attack the windscreen with it.
A video shared online showed the car driving away as its occupant attacks its side windows with the hammer.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The vehicle used is believed to be a black people carrier, possibly a Kia.
Police said they also received reports of a car driving ‘erratically’ on nearby Boston Street, travelling on the wrong side of the road and hitting parked cars.
In a statement released last night, police said: “We received numerous reports of a man believed to be causing criminal damage and displaying threatening behaviour at various locations across Sheffield.
“These reports include a man believed to have caused criminal damage to a bus on Attercliffe Road, Abbeydale Road and to parked cars on Boston Street.
“Nobody has been injured and our violent force tasking team and officers are currently searching for the man.”
The force asked anyone with any information to call police on 101, quoting incident number 533 of July 19 or 999 if they see the man.
The incidents are not believed to be terrorism related, they added.