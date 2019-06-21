Area near Sheffield shops sealed off by police

An area outside some shops in a Sheffield suburb has been sealed off by police.

By Lee Peace
Friday, 21 June, 2019, 20:20

Ballifield Drive in Handsworth was taped off at about 4pm today.

South Yorkshire Police has not released any details yet but a force spokesperson said they are looking into the matter.

First South Yorkshire said some of their buses cannot serve Handsworth Grange Road and Ballifield Drive due to a “police incident.”

The area outside the pub.

We will bring you more details on this when we get it.