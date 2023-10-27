It's widely accepted the number of police on the streets has gone down, but how does that affect how safe you feel?

The image of having 'Bobbies' patrolling the streets can seem like something out of a bygone age at times.

There is neighbourhood policing but often people say that they only see a cop if there is a crime.

If officers do hit the pavement, it's often said to be part of a 'visibility operation' by UK police forces, not as a regular line of work.

The Star asked residents of Sheffield if they feel there are enough police in neighbourhoods these days to make them feel safe.

One young lady said that because she works mostly around the university campus she see officers often and "generally feels safe".

But an older woman told The Star how, back in her day, "you saw police policing the streets, and now you never see one."

"But not today?" asked our reporter.

"I'll leave that one to you, shall I," she replied.