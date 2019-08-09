Appeal to trace beloved camper van stolen from Sheffield pensioners home

The campervan which has been stolen from Heeley

The camper, a Burstner Nexxo T660 on a Ford transit base, was taken from Heeley Bank Road, in Heeley, sometime after 7:30pm on Sunday, August 5.

Marcella McDonagh, 42, said her elderly parents were at home at the time, but that the camper was parked on the road and it was only when her mum woke up at 2:30am that she noticed it was missing.

The camper, which is affectionately known as ‘Betty’ and has a Betty Boop sticker on the rear passenger side, was bought brand new by the family in 2008.

The Betty Boop sticker on the back of the camper

“They’ve enjoyed holidays everywhere in the camper, places like Spain and Europe,” Marcella said. “I’m from Sheffield originally but I now live in Dorset. My parents had come down in the camper van for the week to visit and came back on the August 29 with my son, before I came up on August 2.

“It has played a big part of our kids lives growing up. It’s their world and they go out in it all the time. It is just heartbreaking to see your parents absolutely devastated like this, it’s awful.”

Marcella said the motor home also recently had a white dome satellite installed on the roof near to the passenger side.

She is warning members of the public that the Betty Boop transfer may be been removed or covered and that the licence plate – which reads FX08 FSO – may have been changed to disguise the identity of the camper.

The family have made a public appeal across social media asking for help to trace the camper.

“Please share and help us get Betty back to her rightful owners,” they said.