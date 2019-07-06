Appeal to find women who picked up money left behind at cash machine by Sheffield pensioner
Police are trying to trace two women who took money that had been left behind at a cash machine by a pensioner.
The elderly woman withdrew £40 from the cash machine inside Poundland, in Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre, on Tuesday, July 2, but left without removing her money.
A short time later it is reported that two women, who police say are possibly in their teens, took the money from the machine before leaving the centre.
South Yorkshire Police are asking the women to either contact them or a member of security staff at Crystal Peaks.
The force said: “If they make contact, the intention is for the matter to be dealt with by way of community resolution.”
An officer will be on duty at Crystal Peaks over the weekend.