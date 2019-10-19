Appeal over reported rape in South Yorkshire
Police have appealed for information after a reported rape on a street in South Yorkshire.
The rape is alleged to have happened on Tickhill Road, at the junction of Pemberton Grove, in Bawtry, Doncaster, between 11.40pm on Friday, September 27, and 12.20am on Saturday, September 28.
South Yorkshire police today said officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time or may have been driving through and have information that can help with their enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 77 of September 28.