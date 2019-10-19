Appeal over reported rape in South Yorkshire

Police have appealed for information after a reported rape on a street in South Yorkshire.

By Robert Cumber
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 9:09 am
Updated Saturday, 19th October 2019, 9:09 am
Pemberton Grove in Bawtry, Doncaster (pic: Google)

The rape is alleged to have happened on Tickhill Road, at the junction of Pemberton Grove, in Bawtry, Doncaster, between 11.40pm on Friday, September 27, and 12.20am on Saturday, September 28.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

South Yorkshire police today said officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time or may have been driving through and have information that can help with their enquiries.

Read More

Read More
'The world will be a much duller place without him' - tributes pour in to antiques dealer killed in Sheffield Parkway crash

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 77 of September 28.