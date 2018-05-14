Appeal made for sightings of car stolen from outside Sheffield bar

A police search is under way for a car stolen from outside a Sheffield bar over the weekend
The blue Ford Fiesta ST-2, with the registration number AY14 WPX, was stolen from outside Steelers Sports Bar on Birley Moor Road, Frecheville, between 10pm and 10.20pm on Sunday.
Appeals for sightings of the stolen car have been made on social media.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.