Appeal: Have you seen these stolen puppies in South Yorkshire?

Police are appealing for information over the theft of two five-month-old puppies.

South Yorkshire Police are helping their colleagues in North Yorkshire regarding the German Shepherd dogs who were taken from Fairburn on Thursday.

They state there is a ‘strong possibility’ the puppies could now be in South Yorkshire.

Posting on their Facebook page, South Yorkshire Police stated the dogs were stolen between 21:30hrs and 22:00hrs on Thursday.

It read: “Stolen: Between 21:30hrs and 22:00hrs on 6/9/18 two 5 month old German Shepard puppies have been stolen from Rawfield Lane, Fairburn, in North Yorkshire. There is one boy that responds to Bruce and one girl that responds to Mimi. There is a strong possibility they are now in South Yorkshire.”

If you have any information contact North Yorkshire Police on 101. Ref 12180167222.