Appeal for wanted man Nathaniel Soares following burglary and assault in Sheffield

Anyone who sees Nathaniel is advised not to approach him but instead call 101.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 28th Jul 2023, 15:26 BST

Officers in Sheffield are asking for the public’s help to find wanted man Nathaniel Soares.

Soares, age 33, is wanted in connection with burglary and assault offences which occurred in the Sheffield area earlier this month, in July.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Soares recently, or knows where he may be staying.

Nathaniel Soares, aged 33, is wanted in connection with burglary and assault offences in SheffieldNathaniel Soares, aged 33, is wanted in connection with burglary and assault offences in Sheffield
Soares is originally from Kettering and it is believed by officers that he may have travelled back to Sheffield and South Yorkshire. If you see Soares, please do not approach him but instead call 101.

Anyone who has any other information about where he might be should contact South Yorkshire Police via their online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 217 of July 8, 2023 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on freephone 0800 555 111, or at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceSheffieldSouth YorkshireKettering