A man aged in his 30s has been left in life-threatening condition following a collision near Sheffield.

Officers in South Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Group are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Hoylandswaine last night (July 28) which has left a man in a life-threatening condition in hospital.

At around 10.25pm, the police received a call from a member of the public and another report from Yorkshire Ambulance Service about a reported collision between an ambulance that was responding to an emergency call, and a scooter.

The collision is believed to have involved an ambulance and a scooter on the A628 Barnsley Road, at the junction with the offshoot Barnsley Road near to the Lord Nelson pub.

The scooter rider – a man aged in his 30s - was transported to hospital, where he currently remains in a life-threatening condition.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward. They would particularly like to speak to anyone on Barnsley Road at the time who may have seen the collision, or anyone driving along either of the two Barnsley Roads who may have caught the collision on a dash camera. They are also appealing to any premises that have CCTV cameras which cover the junction to check their footage and see if their cameras caught the collision.

You can pass information to police via their online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1232 of July 28 2023 when you get in touch.

Footage can be emailed to [email protected] , and please include the above incident number in the email subject line.