Appeal after man claiming to be charity worker steals £16,000 of jewellery from Sheffield home
South Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to locate a man that is believed to be able to assist with an investigation.
On Monday April 15, at around 2.20pm, a woman was approached by a man on Abbeydale Road who claimed to be collecting for a charity.
She handed the man a small amount of change, but was then told by the man that it was not enough. The woman then handed the man £10, but was told it was not enough again.
The woman then travelled with the man to a cash point where two cash withdrawals were made.
After that she travelled with the man to her home address where the man forced entry to the property and reportedly forcibly removed gold bangles from her wrist before fleeing the scene. The jewellery was believed to be worth £16,000, and an amount of cash was stolen.
Enquiries are ongoing but officers have released an image of a man they would like to speak to as he may be able to assist with enquiries.
If you can help, you can pass information to the police via the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 986 of April 15 2024 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, you can anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or at Crimestoppers-uk.org.