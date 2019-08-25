Appeal after Doncaster motorway crash leaves motorbike rider and passenger in serious condition
Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious crash on a Doncaster motorway which left a motorbike rider and his passenger in a serious condition in hospital.
At around 10:15am on Friday, August 23, it is believed that a car and a motorbike crashed into each other as they approached junction 35 on the northbound carriageway of the A1(M).
The motorbike rider, a 55-year-old man, and the pillion passenger, a 48-year-old woman, were taken to Northern General Hospital where they remain in a serious condition.
South Yorkshire Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward, especially those with dash cam footage.
If you can help call the force on 101 quoting incident reference number 248 of August 23.