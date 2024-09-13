Anti-social behaviour crackdown in Rotherham town centre and Clifton Park to continue

An order to crack down on anti-social behaviour in areas of Rotherham is set to be renewed after a consultation is carried out.

A three-year Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) was first introduced in Rotherham town centre and Clifton Park in 2017, in a bid to crack down on public drinking, dog poo, urinating, spitting, using language which may cause ‘alarm or distress’ and approaching people for marketing or fundraising purposes without a licence.

Rotherham Council’s cabinet will consider a proposal to roll out a consultation to potentially extend the order for another year.

Since July 2023, 438 instances of anti-social behaviour were recorded under the PSPO.

Rotherham Town Centre

The most common incident type was rowdy or inconsiderate behaviour, followed by begging and vagrancy.

Between June 2024 and June 2024, 11 fines were issued in relation to dog fouling.

In June 2024, South Yorkshire Police officers used the order on nine occasions to require alcohol to be surrendered.

The consultation, set to start on October 18 if agreed, will seek feedback from police, businesses, community groups and the general public, to measure how effective the orders are in preventing anti-social behaviour.

Andrew Baimbridge, strategic director for regeneration and environment, and Craig Cornwall, community protection and environmental health officer, will oversee the consultation process.

The council will review all evidence and make necessary adjustments to ensure that the order remains effective.