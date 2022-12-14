Anti-social behaviour and 101 call times decreasing in Rotherham says police chief

A Rotherham police chief has told a meeting that 101 call times and the number of anti-social behaviour incidents have fallen across the borough.

The Safer Rotherham Partnership’s annual report states that 4,853 ASB incidents were reported in 2021-22, down 30 per cent compared to last year.

Chief Supt Laura Koscikiewicz, Rotherham’s district commander, told the meeting of Rotherham Council’s overview and scrutiny management board on December 14: “There’s a perception that crime and anti-social behaviour is increasing, to a backdrop of anti-social behaviour decreasing.

“That may be that we’re not getting the reports through – we are working really hard in policing to try and make it easier for people to report through investing in technology.

“Our call times to report on 101 are significantly reduced in the last couple of months.

“I am not saying that local people do not feel scared and are not victims of crime and are not victims of anti-social behaviour.

“We’ve got to work with communities to understand what it feels like for them, to engage with them and to work to make them feel more confident – and to identify early where things are escalating.”

Sam Barstow, RMBC’s assistant director for community safety and street scene added: “It’s long been a challenge in terms of crime and community safety that people’s perceptions of crime are often quite far away.

“It could well be that people aren’t confident in terms of reporting.

“It may well be that the media often portrays the negative issues in terms of crime and anti-social behaviour as opposed to celebrating some of the positives.”

Councillor Taiba Yasseen, however, said that in her ward, Boston Castle, 20-30 cars were damaged in a single night recently, which had a “huge impact” on a “very contained community”.

“That’s where perception comes from,” added Coun Yasseen.

“It does have a basis in reality – it’s not completely made up that people just see something on the news.”

Laura Kosckiewicz added that there is a national increase in burglaries, stating that he force is “actively pursuing” such incidents.

