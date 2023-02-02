A “predatory” rapist from Sheffield who attacked two teenagers has been found guilty of numerous offences this week.

Anthony Woodward, aged 60, subjected both victims, who were under 18 at the time, to repeated sexual assaults and raped one of his victims on numerous occasions.

One of his victims, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, would later tell investigating officers that Woodard would tell her not to tell anybody about the abuse. The other victim told a jury at Sheffield Crown Court how Woodward forced himself on her and, despite her shouting ‘no’, he proceeded to rape her.

Temporary Detective Sergeant Susannah Taylor, from Sheffield’s Protecting Vulnerable People team, said: “Woodward behaved in a predatory manner towards his victims, subjecting them to unsolicited sexual advances before carrying out his awful crimes.

Anthony Woodward raped two teenagers and is to be sentenced next month for his crimes

“Both victims have demonstrated commendable bravery and strength throughout our investigation and because Woodward refused to accept responsibility for his offending, they have had to provide evidence before a jury, which in itself is a daunting experience.

“They have carried themselves with dignity and gave powerful testimony about Woodward’s terrible crimes and I am pleased that he has been found guilty of multiple, serious sexual offences.

“He is now remanded and awaiting sentencing, which I hope provides some solace to his victims knowing he is no longer at liberty and can’t harm anyone else.”

Woodward, formerly of Hatfield House Lane, Shiregreen, was found guilty of three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and two counts of attempted sexual assault at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday after a trial.