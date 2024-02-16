Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield man has been handed a prison sentence and a criminal behaviour order (CBO) for multiple offences of shoplifting, theft and burglary.

Anthony Price, aged 36, of Greenland Way, Darnall, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on February 14 and pleaded guilty to offences of shoplifting, theft from a motor vehicle and burglary. He was sentenced to 28 weeks in prison and handed a five-year CBO.

Anthony Price, of Greenland Way, Sheffield, has been put behind bars for 28 weeks and handed a five-year criminal behavioural order.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A CBO is one of the options available to officers when it comes to dealing with people engaging in repeated anti-social behaviour or low-level crime.

The CBO prevents Price from being in the boundary of any business in South Yorkshire outside the hours of trading without the express permission of the owner or person responsible for the premises at the time, remain in any retail or commercial premises in South Yorkshire if asked to leave, or enter any unattended motor vehicle, motorcycle or pedal cycle without express permission of the owner.