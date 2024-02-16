News you can trust since 1887
Anthony Price: Sheffield offender put behind bars and handed criminal behaviour order for shoplifting

Anyone who sees this Sheffield man breaching the terms of his order should contact the police.
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 16th Feb 2024, 16:37 GMT
A Sheffield man has been handed a prison sentence and a criminal behaviour order (CBO) for multiple offences of shoplifting, theft and burglary.

Anthony Price, aged 36, of Greenland Way, Darnall, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on February 14 and pleaded guilty to offences of shoplifting, theft from a motor vehicle and burglary. He was sentenced to 28 weeks in prison and handed a five-year CBO.

Anthony Price, of Greenland Way, Sheffield, has been put behind bars for 28 weeks and handed a five-year criminal behavioural order.
A CBO is one of the options available to officers when it comes to dealing with people engaging in repeated anti-social behaviour or low-level crime.

The CBO prevents Price from being in the boundary of any business in South Yorkshire outside the hours of trading without the express permission of the owner or person responsible for the premises at the time, remain in any retail or commercial premises in South Yorkshire if asked to leave, or enter any unattended motor vehicle, motorcycle or pedal cycle without express permission of the owner.

Anyone who witnesses Price breaching the terms of his CBO should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

