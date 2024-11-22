Anthony Lockwood: Sheffield teenager accused of driving car at police officer in Gleadless pleads innocence
Anthony Lockwood, aged 19, has been charged with three counts that relate to a police officer being assaulted on Blackstock Road, Gleadless Valley, on September 29.
Lockwood, of May Tree, Waterthorpe, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on November 22 where he pleaded not guilty to all three counts: dangerous driving, actual bodily harm against a police officer, and being in possession of a knife.
Recorder David Brooke KC has scheduled a trial to take place from January 20, 2026.
Lockwood was granted conditional bail with an electronically monitored curfew.