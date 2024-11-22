Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield man who has been accused of dangerous driving and assaulting a police officer is facing a crown court trial.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Lockwood, aged 19, has been charged with three counts that relate to a police officer being assaulted on Blackstock Road, Gleadless Valley, on September 29.

Lockwood, of May Tree, Waterthorpe, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on November 22 where he pleaded not guilty to all three counts: dangerous driving, actual bodily harm against a police officer, and being in possession of a knife.

Recorder David Brooke KC has scheduled a trial to take place from January 20, 2026.

Lockwood was granted conditional bail with an electronically monitored curfew.