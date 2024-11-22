Anthony Lockwood: Sheffield teenager accused of driving car at police officer in Gleadless pleads innocence

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 15:59 GMT
A Sheffield man who has been accused of dangerous driving and assaulting a police officer is facing a crown court trial.

Anthony Lockwood, aged 19, has been charged with three counts that relate to a police officer being assaulted on Blackstock Road, Gleadless Valley, on September 29.

Lockwood, of May Tree, Waterthorpe, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on November 22 where he pleaded not guilty to all three counts: dangerous driving, actual bodily harm against a police officer, and being in possession of a knife.

Recorder David Brooke KC has scheduled a trial to take place from January 20, 2026.

Lockwood was granted conditional bail with an electronically monitored curfew.

