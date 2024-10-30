Anthony Lockwood: Sheffield man, 19, accused of driving car at officer charged with 12 offences
Anthony Lockwood, of May Tree Lane, Waterthorpe, Sheffield, has been charged over a string of alleged incidents in Sheffield, six counts of which relate to one night in September 29 where a vehicle was driven dangerously at an officer on Blackstock Road.
Other charges relate to an unspecified incident on August 31.
He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on October 25 where he was bailed ahead of a further hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on November 22.
The full list of charges are include two counts of driving a motor vehicle dangerously, assault occasioning ABH, possessing a knife or blade in a public place and two counts of fail to stop when ordered by police.
There are also charges of driving without a license and without insurance, two counts of possessing cannabis, burglary, and theft of a motor vehicle.