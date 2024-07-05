Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If you lived in or anywhere near Wath upon Dearne in the late 1980s, you may well shudder at the name Anthony Arkwright.

He was the twisted killer who went on a 56-hour spree in his home village, slaughtering four people, two of them connected to his family.

Anthony Arkwright | National World

At the end of his seemingly spontaneous act of bloodlust, he had taken the lives of his 68-year-old grandfather, Stasys Puidokas, his grandfather's housekeeper Elsa Konradaite, 73 (he denied that killing) and neighbours Raymond Ford, 46, and Marcus Law, 26.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police hunt for clues at the scene of one of the Anthony Arkwright killings | National World

While the murders blighted the reputation of the Rotherham suburb for years, the word also spread far and wide, with two TV real-life crime programmes broadcast across the world. They are still given air time to this day.

This month (July 12) is the 35th anniversary of the court hearing where, sporting a jaunty bowtie, Arkwright confessed to some, if not all of his, evil crimes...on the condition he could read out a rambling, nonsensical 'poem' from the dock.

Anthony Arkwright | National World

Here are 13 things you may not have known about Arkwright - now 57 and believed to be in Shrewsbury Prison - and his orgy of murders.

* Arkwright, a middle child of five siblings - had been a petty thief - a nobody, before going on the rampage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

* At 21 years of age, he cut an easily recognisable figure in Wath, his neighbour Neil Hirst said he looked: "like a young Clint Eastwood" with a long coat, cowboy hat and a roll-up cigarette at the side of his mouth.

* Arkwright wrongly believed a rumour that his grandfather Stasys Puidokas was his father. That and the fact that a Mexborough scrap metal company had just fired him appeared to have fuelled his sudden fury.

* Stasys was slain in or near a shed at the local allotment, an axe and a 14-pound lump hammer used to inflict "needless brutality." His spinal cord was severed. In a sick aside to people in the town, Arkwright said he'd been working hard and that it had been "murder on the allotment today."

* Disabled Marcus Law's body was abused horribly with cigarettes stuck in several places. He'd been stabbed 70 times. Marcus' body was found in his bungalow by his mum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

* Ex-teacher Raymond Ford's intestines were used in a horror-film-style decoration of his flat. He'd been stabbed 250 times by Arkwright, who had been wearing only underpants and a Devil mask at the time. So much force was used that the murderer snapped two knife blades on the 45-year-old.

* His grandad's partner Elsa was harmlessly doing the ironing at home in Ruskin Drive, Mexborough, when he attacked her with an axe.

* As news started to spread, Star photographers Dennis Lound and Stuart Hastings, drinking in a Sheffield pub at a packed leaving-do, received a call from the newsdesk alerting them to the deaths...they had to sneak out of the party to avoid spilling the beans to competitors. It is fair to say the press pack, once it had descended on Wath, wasn't entirely welcomed by some locals.

* Within a few days of police inquiries and the unwanted media intrusion in the area, Arkwright confessed to three murders, after asking a police chief to sing 'Strangers in the Night.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

* If the original sentence had been served, Arkwright might well have been free today. He'd been handed a life imprisonment term, but with a recommendation that he serve "at least 25 years" in July 1989. The judge, Justice Boreham said the slayer had demonstrated "grotesque sadism" but thought a quarter of a century was a reasonable starting point for his incarceration. However, a year later the Home Secretary overruled the term as too lenient and increased it to a whole-life tariff. Arkwright will die in prison.

* He was bizarrely obsessed with light and shade. He also had a keen interest in the Yorkshire Ripper killings.

* He claimed to be able to 'read the future' in playing cards...and played games with detectives in the police canteen after his arrest.

* Generally, Arkwright, loved the spotlight, toying with detectives and grinning at photographers outside Sheffield Crown Court before sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He must have been pleased to have discovered that two TV documentaries had analysed his heinous acts and that he has his own Wikipedia page.

So was Anthony Arkwright of Denman Road, deranged, as some newspapers described him at the time?