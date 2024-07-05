Anthony Arkwright: 13 things you may not know about evil mass murderer who will never be released from prison
He was the twisted killer who went on a 56-hour spree in his home village, slaughtering four people, two of them connected to his family.
At the end of his seemingly spontaneous act of bloodlust, he had taken the lives of his 68-year-old grandfather, Stasys Puidokas, his grandfather's housekeeper Elsa Konradaite, 73 (he denied that killing) and neighbours Raymond Ford, 46, and Marcus Law, 26.
While the murders blighted the reputation of the Rotherham suburb for years, the word also spread far and wide, with two TV real-life crime programmes broadcast across the world. They are still given air time to this day.
This month (July 12) is the 35th anniversary of the court hearing where, sporting a jaunty bowtie, Arkwright confessed to some, if not all of his, evil crimes...on the condition he could read out a rambling, nonsensical 'poem' from the dock.
Here are 13 things you may not have known about Arkwright - now 57 and believed to be in Shrewsbury Prison - and his orgy of murders.
* Arkwright, a middle child of five siblings - had been a petty thief - a nobody, before going on the rampage.
* At 21 years of age, he cut an easily recognisable figure in Wath, his neighbour Neil Hirst said he looked: "like a young Clint Eastwood" with a long coat, cowboy hat and a roll-up cigarette at the side of his mouth.
* Arkwright wrongly believed a rumour that his grandfather Stasys Puidokas was his father. That and the fact that a Mexborough scrap metal company had just fired him appeared to have fuelled his sudden fury.
* Stasys was slain in or near a shed at the local allotment, an axe and a 14-pound lump hammer used to inflict "needless brutality." His spinal cord was severed. In a sick aside to people in the town, Arkwright said he'd been working hard and that it had been "murder on the allotment today."
* Disabled Marcus Law's body was abused horribly with cigarettes stuck in several places. He'd been stabbed 70 times. Marcus' body was found in his bungalow by his mum.
* Ex-teacher Raymond Ford's intestines were used in a horror-film-style decoration of his flat. He'd been stabbed 250 times by Arkwright, who had been wearing only underpants and a Devil mask at the time. So much force was used that the murderer snapped two knife blades on the 45-year-old.
* His grandad's partner Elsa was harmlessly doing the ironing at home in Ruskin Drive, Mexborough, when he attacked her with an axe.
* As news started to spread, Star photographers Dennis Lound and Stuart Hastings, drinking in a Sheffield pub at a packed leaving-do, received a call from the newsdesk alerting them to the deaths...they had to sneak out of the party to avoid spilling the beans to competitors. It is fair to say the press pack, once it had descended on Wath, wasn't entirely welcomed by some locals.
* Within a few days of police inquiries and the unwanted media intrusion in the area, Arkwright confessed to three murders, after asking a police chief to sing 'Strangers in the Night.'
* If the original sentence had been served, Arkwright might well have been free today. He'd been handed a life imprisonment term, but with a recommendation that he serve "at least 25 years" in July 1989. The judge, Justice Boreham said the slayer had demonstrated "grotesque sadism" but thought a quarter of a century was a reasonable starting point for his incarceration. However, a year later the Home Secretary overruled the term as too lenient and increased it to a whole-life tariff. Arkwright will die in prison.
* He was bizarrely obsessed with light and shade. He also had a keen interest in the Yorkshire Ripper killings.
* He claimed to be able to 'read the future' in playing cards...and played games with detectives in the police canteen after his arrest.
* Generally, Arkwright, loved the spotlight, toying with detectives and grinning at photographers outside Sheffield Crown Court before sentence.
He must have been pleased to have discovered that two TV documentaries had analysed his heinous acts and that he has his own Wikipedia page.
So was Anthony Arkwright of Denman Road, deranged, as some newspapers described him at the time?
“He is the sanest man in the building” a psychiatrist at Rampton Secure Hospital is said to have remarked.