Another Sheffield children's football pitch churned up by vandals
Another football pitch in Sheffield has been ruined by a suspected off-road vehicle after a similar incident in another city suburb just two weeks ago.
Halfway Juniors FC is unsure what vehicle churned up the pitch next to Halfway Juniors school – but the driver has been criticised for causing extensive damage.
Tracey Dickinson, Halfway Juniors FC’s welfare officer, from Halfway, said that it is rumoured that a 4x4 car was spotted, but other committee members think it could have been a quad bike.
Local dog walkers are now put off going to the park at night after the incident, and it has upset the wider community, not just the young footballers.
Tracey, 36, said: “I think the best way to describe everyone’s reactions is the angry face emoji.
“It's just really frustrating, and we don't understand why anyone would do this.”
Halfway Juniors FC is in the process of raising money for a clubhouse, but the welfare officer said its priority may have be switched to fund a fence around the pitch, which is owned by Halfway Juniors school.
Matches for local grassroots teams have resumed since the Christmas break, but the Halfway pitch is currently out of action because of the damaged surface.
It is hoped it can be repaired in time for this weekend.Police have not yet been informed about the incident yet, but the football club is urging anyone with information to come forward.
At the start of January another Sheffield football club with hundreds of young players fell victim to vandals on quad bikes, who left five children’s pitches in an unplayable condition.
The Limb Lane playing fields in Dore, which are home to Ecclesall Rangers Junior Football Club, were targeted, with riders leaving tyre marks, grooves and bumps in the turf.
The vandals responsible gained access to the site by removing car park boundary posts, which remain missing.
Martin Windle BEM, aged 75, who is chairman and founder of the club, said: “Ultimately the cost is to the children and it’s soul-destroying, especially after all they’ve been through these last two years with Covid. Having something like this happen numbs you, it really does.”