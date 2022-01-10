Halfway Juniors FC is unsure what vehicle churned up the pitch next to Halfway Juniors school – but the driver has been criticised for causing extensive damage.

Tracey Dickinson, Halfway Juniors FC’s welfare officer, from Halfway, said that it is rumoured that a 4x4 car was spotted, but other committee members think it could have been a quad bike.

A football pitch in Halfway, Sheffield, has been damaged by a suspected off-road vehicle

Local dog walkers are now put off going to the park at night after the incident, and it has upset the wider community, not just the young footballers.

Tracey, 36, said: “I think the best way to describe everyone’s reactions is the angry face emoji.

“It's just really frustrating, and we don't understand why anyone would do this.”

Halfway Juniors FC is in the process of raising money for a clubhouse, but the welfare officer said its priority may have be switched to fund a fence around the pitch, which is owned by Halfway Juniors school.

A football pitch in Halfway, Sheffield, is out of action due to a suspected off-road vehicle churning it up

Matches for local grassroots teams have resumed since the Christmas break, but the Halfway pitch is currently out of action because of the damaged surface.

It is hoped it can be repaired in time for this weekend.Police have not yet been informed about the incident yet, but the football club is urging anyone with information to come forward.

The Limb Lane playing fields in Dore, which are home to Ecclesall Rangers Junior Football Club, were targeted, with riders leaving tyre marks, grooves and bumps in the turf.

The vandals responsible gained access to the site by removing car park boundary posts, which remain missing.