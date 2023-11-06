South Yorkshire Police have stated Anis Khan was jailed in July 2022 for Coercive and Controlling Behaviour.

Residents have been warned to not approach a 21-year-old man wanted by South Yorkshire Police.

Anis Khan, from Sheffield, was jailed in July 2022 for Coercive and Controlling Behaviour. He has since been released but is now wanted back in prison after "failing to comply with the conditions of his release".

Khan is Asian, 5ft 9inches tall with a slim build and short black hair. He is known to have links to the Pitsmoor area of Sheffield.

Anis Khan, 21, is wanted on recall to prison after he was jailed in 2022 for Coercive and Controlling Behaviour. (Photo courtesy of South Yorkshire Police)

South Yorkshire Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Khan recently, or knows where he might be staying. The force have issued a "do not approach" warning to anyone who sees the 21-year-old.

Anyone with information on Khan's whereabouts can contact the force by calling 101, or by reporting online here: http://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Incident number 399 of November 1 should be quoted when you get in touch.

