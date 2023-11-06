News you can trust since 1887
Anis Khan Sheffield: Male, 21, wanted on recall to prison after breaching release conditions

South Yorkshire Police have stated Anis Khan was jailed in July 2022 for Coercive and Controlling Behaviour.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:24 GMT
Residents have been warned to not approach a 21-year-old man wanted by South Yorkshire Police.

Anis Khan, from Sheffield, was jailed in July 2022 for Coercive and Controlling Behaviour. He has since been released but is now wanted back in prison after "failing to comply with the conditions of his release".

Khan is Asian, 5ft 9inches tall with a slim build and short black hair. He is known to have links to the Pitsmoor area of Sheffield.

Anis Khan, 21, is wanted on recall to prison after he was jailed in 2022 for Coercive and Controlling Behaviour. (Photo courtesy of South Yorkshire Police)Anis Khan, 21, is wanted on recall to prison after he was jailed in 2022 for Coercive and Controlling Behaviour. (Photo courtesy of South Yorkshire Police)
South Yorkshire Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Khan recently, or knows where he might be staying. The force have issued a "do not approach" warning to anyone who sees the 21-year-old.

Anyone with information on Khan's whereabouts can contact the force by calling 101, or by reporting online here: http://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Incident number 399 of November 1 should be quoted when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

