Angry shop customer threatened to slit a staff member’s throat after claiming he had been short-changed

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on May 14 how Paul Anthony Radford, 42, of Alder Close, Shirebrook, admitted using threatening behaviour towards Gareth Claxton during a visit to Fulton Foods on Victoria Street, at Shirebrook.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Mr Claxton was at work late in the afternoon and Mr Radford, who is known to members of staff, came in the store and he is normally pleasant to the staff.

“Mr Claxton became aware that Mr Radford was complaining about change given at the till and the defendant came back in the store and got wound-up about the change.”

Checks were made and Radford was shown a receipt, according to Mrs Allsop, and he was shown that the right money had been returned to him.

But Mrs Allsop said Radford claimed he had been ‘robbed’ and he said that he was a ‘schizo’ and he added: “I will slit your throat.”

Mr Claxton went into a back room and locked the door, according to Mrs Allsop, and Radford went into the stock area screaming and pacing around and he punched and slapped a till with other customers present.

Radford told police he had over-reacted and could not remember what had happened and he had not intended to hurt anyone and he said he is schizophrenic.

He added that he had been an idiot and he expressed remorse in his police interview.

The defendant pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour towards Gareth Claxton after the incident on April 29.

Radford told the court: “I an just sorry. I am getting help and I am going to see a doctor.”

He added that he has always been fighting voices in his head and he should have taken his medicine but he did not have his tablets in his house.