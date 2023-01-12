Anger over decision to let child sex offender jet off on Kos holiday before receiving jail term

A Barnsley MP has blasted the government for “failures” which allowed a sex offender to go abroad on holiday before sentencing.

Barnsley man, Matthew Thompson, 48, pleaded guilty to assaulting a child under 13 by penetration, sexual assault of a child, sexual activity with a child and taking indecent photographs of a child in November.

Despite his “serious offending”, he was allowed to jet off on a two-week holiday to Kos before receiving his jail term.

Thompson, who has to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, was jailed for a total of 15 years and 10 months, and the judge added an extra year of prison licence onto his sentence as he was classed as “an offender of particular concern”.

Dan Jarvis, MP for Barnsley Central, pressed the Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minster, Dominic Raab, to act urgently on concerns over Thompson’s bail conditions.

Mr Jarvis has previously called on Raab to review bail rules for sex offendersawaiting sentencing.

Mr Jarvis said: “I find it extraordinary that the Justice Secretary fails to see why it’s wrong to give permission for sex offenders to go abroad on holiday while they await sentencing.

“I’ve asked about it twice in the House of Commons chamber, and written to him, but he won’t give a straight answer.

“It’s deeply offensive to victims of these heinous crimes who must come first, along with the safety of the public.

