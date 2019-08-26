Anger as racist yobs force closure of South Yorkshire takeaway
Residents have hit out at racist yobs for forcing the closure of a popular Chinese takeaway.
Simon Lee, whose parents have run Wing Lee on High Street, Maltby, for over 30 years, announced the closure of the shop on Facebook.
He said the takeaway will remain closed for an ‘indefinite period’ and described how his parents have endured racist abuse, smashed windows at the takeaway, plus missiles, including rocks and fireworks, have also been hurled at them.
A number of Star readers have now taken to Facebook to criticise those responsible.
Peter Hutcheon said: "This is an absolute disgrace, place open for 30 years means they are a part of the community, a family trying to make a living and it's been ripped away from them. I hope they catch the people responsible."
Shannon Lockwood added: "No-one should be bullied into closing a well-run business."
Dave Green posted: "Shame, Wing Lee has been around since I was a lad."
Mr Lee said a gang of between five and 10 youths is responsible and his parents no longer feel safe working there.
The incidents have been reported to South Yorkshire Police but the culprits have never been tracked down.
Announcing the closure on Facebook, Mr Lee posted: “My parents have been running the Chinese takeaway on the High Street for over 30 years but have been forced to close for an indefinite period now because of the constant racially aggravated violence that they've been receiving from a gang of youths.
“We have had windows broken on several occasions, missiles, rocks, fireworks thrown at us, car windscreen smashed, tyres slashed, the shop sign broken and many more anti-social behaviour aimed at us.
“Police have been called out on many occasions but have been unable to trace or catch these youths. They usually hang around in a group of about 5-10 individuals.
“Unfortunately we have reached the end of our tether and are unable to open the shop as we do not feel safe until they are caught.
“Apologies to our loyal customers.”