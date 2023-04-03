An investigation into an alleged assault on a boy, aged 15, has been re-opened by police following enquiries by The Star.

Mum Lisa Jane Shaw was furious when South Yorkshire Police told her the force would not be investigating the alleged attack on her son, which it was claimed was by an adult, and left the boy injured.

After being told the case would not be pursued, she told friends about her upset over the police decision. The Star picked up the case and contacted South Yorkshire Police for a comment.

In a statement, they have now confirmed: “The investigation into this matter has been re-opened and further enquiries will now take place.”

Police have re-opened an investigation after The Star looked into a reported assault on a 15 year old South Yorkshire boy. The picture shows the boy's mouth injuries

After initially being told the case was being dropped, Ms Shaw, from Dinnington, said she felt she had no option but to raise her concerns – and contacted The Star and her MP.

She said: “My son was assaulted on March 11, 2023. He is 15 (only just) the person who assaulted him was an adult male. My son was alone and unable to defend himself against a man. We have gone through all the correct channels, police contacted. They came out, once, and were clearly not interested, even yawning in my face. Up to yet, not one formal statement has been taken.

“We still don’t know what damage this has caused to his teeth or how my child must feel having a strange man punch him in the face.”

He has damage to two teeth, permanent scarring to his inner lip and possible nerve damage to two teeth. She said she expects the injuries will need treatment in the coming months, and her son’s teeth are now out of place due to the force of the blow. She said things could have been worse if her son had fallen back on his head or into the road.

She said before she contacted The Star, her family had contacted police four times, adding she had always had faith in the police and her father was a policeman for 25 years. But the lack of response to her complaint had damaged her faith in the justice system