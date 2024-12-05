The boss of a Sheffield charity dedicated to tackling knife crime has shared his anger after thugs stole Christmas presents collected for local children.

Anthony Olaseinde, CEO of Always An Alternative (AAA) and a prominent local knife crime campaigner, said staff had come up with the Christmas presents idea themselves and had worked tirelessly to put it into action.

“I was p****d off,” Anthony said. “We have been collecting them for well over a month. We decided we were going to treat the kids.”

Thieves stole around 30 gifts from Sheffield-based charity Always An Alternative intended for young people in the city. | Dean Atkins

AAA had hoped to give the gifts, worth between £5 and £10, to children that had been attending its youth clubs and services, but have now had to restock after the theft.

Anthony said: “A member of staff had them in their car to take to the office, as well as some Christmas presents for their own children and [the thieves] took everything out of the car.

“You could see it was not for one person. There was a letter about the charity which they took as well.

“It’s upsetting. It was the team’s idea. They took it up. They have been busting their backsides to get it ready.”

The theft, which resulted in around 30 gifts being taken, was reported to South Yorkshire Police.

AAA has appealed to their supporters and followers to help the charity replenish the stock of presents.

“The community always come together for us,” Anthony said. “It’s been going quite well... People are asking what they can give us. People are helping with what they can.

“It’s bittersweet. We wanted to do this ourselves, we didn’t want to ask people.”

The charity is still taking gift donations from supporters and Anthony urged anyone who can help to email [email protected] to lend a hand.

He added: “I just want other people to be aware. Don’t get caught out like that. Be careful, be vigilant and don’t leave anything in your car.”