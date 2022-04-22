Andrreas Achilleos, 22, of no fixed address, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court charged with production of cannabis, after he was arrested following a ‘Safer Rotherham’ partnership operation launched by South Yorkshire Police and Rotherham Council.

It was in response to frequent power cuts in Ferham and Eastwood, which were thought to be, in part, caused by the number of illegal cannabis set-ups running off bypassed electricity.

Andrreas Achilleos, 22, of no fixed address, has been jailed at Sheffield Crown Court for the production of cannabis.

Following intelligence provided by the community, officers raided a house on Cranworth Road in Eastwood on March 16.

Inside, they found over 180 cannabis plants across four rooms and in the attic.

Cannabis worth £180,000

The plants were at various stages of growth and had an estimated street value of over £180,000.

Achilleos was found in the house and was arrested, charged and remanded into police custody.

He has now appeared before Sheffield Crown Court and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Matt Smith said: “We are committed to disrupting those who cause harm and fear in our communities through drugs.

“Cannabis farms impact residents and pose a risk to those living close by. Cannabis farms fund violent crime and are often linked to vulnerable people being exploited to farming the drugs.

Following intelligence provided by the community, officers raided a house on Cranworth Road in Eastwood on March 16, seizing cannabis

“Our efforts will continue and we will continue to see people brought before the courts until the supply chain is affected.”

Police are asking communities to be vigilant and report any concerns online or via 101.