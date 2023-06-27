“No child should ever have to endure what happened to these victims.”

A 54-year-old man who indecently assaulted two children in the late 90s while bribing them with sweets to gain their silence has been locked up.

Andrew Wileman abused his victims – who are entitled to lifelong anonymity – on numerous occasions in Rotherham in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Wileman would indecently assault his victims, before buying them sweets and warning them against telling anyone what was happening.

He also waited until his trial was underway in March this year before calling it to a halt and admitting what he had done on day three of proceedings.

Detective Constable Emma Parsons, from Rotherham’s Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) team, said: “Both of the victims in this case were incredibly brave to report the horrific abuse they suffered at the hands of Andrew Wileman. I want to thank them for their support during the lengthy investigations and subsequent court proceedings.

“No child should ever have to endure what happened to them, and I hope they are now able to begin to heal and rebuild their lives, knowing that Wileman is beginning a lengthy custodial sentence.

“I also hope this result will give other victims of historic sexual abuse the confidence to talk to us.”

Wileman, formerly of Maltby, but more recently of Chelynch Road, Ganesfield, in Somerset, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (June 26) where he was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of indecent assault on a child, two counts of gross indecency with a child and one count of indecency with a child.

A further two charges of offences against the victims and one further charge of an offence against a third victim were ordered to lie on file. Wileman placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

