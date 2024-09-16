Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield sex offender was tearful as he was hauled before the courts to be sentenced, after he was found with more than 8,000 intimate pictures he had illegally taken using a mobile phone concealed in a bathroom.

Sex offender Andrew Stafford had a criminal record consisting of three offences relating to indecent images of children dating back to 2014 when he committed the three voyeurism offences, Sheffield Crown Court was told during a hearing held on September 16, 2024.

Stafford sobbed as he appeared over a prison video link, but when asked, said he would be able to continue with, and concentrate on, the sentencing hearing.

Shameless Stafford, aged 28, had saved the thousands of intimate images into folders using what the judge, Recorder Mark Guiliani, described as ‘filthy’ terminology | 3rd party/National World

Stafford’s voyeurism was exposed when he extracted the phone he used to commit the offences from its hiding place, before accidentally leaving it unattended.

Shameless Stafford, aged 28, had saved the thousands of intimate images into folders using what the judge, Recorder Mark Guiliani, described as ‘filthy’ terminology.

Prosecutor, Ian West, told the court that the police were subsequently called, and upon his arrest in April 2024, Stafford said: “I’m sorry, I never got the help I needed when it first happened. I just want the help I need.”

Mr West said Stafford answered ‘no comment’ to ‘nearly all’ questions put to him during his police interview, save to say he ‘felt remorse’ for what he had done.

Stafford, formerly of Farm View Gardens, Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to three counts of voyeurism, an offence under the Sexual Offences Act 2003, at an earlier hearing.

Mr West described Stafford’s previous conviction for making indecent images of children as ‘relevant’ to this set of offences; and said Stafford had been dealt with through a community order.

Describing the aggravating factors, Mr West told the court that Stafford had used a ‘significant degree of planning’ to commit the offences and said the pictures he had taken ‘were available to be viewed by others,’ which was how his offending was uncovered when he left the phone unattended.

Defending, Rebecca Stevens acknowledged Stafford’s offending ‘crosses the custody threshold’ but told Recorder Guiliani that she wished to persuade him to ‘suspend the inevitable custodial sentence’.

She told the court that Stafford had been in custody on remand since April, and has therefore been behind bars for five months.

Recorder Guiliani told Ms Stevens that he had read pre-sentence and psychological reports prepared on Stafford’s behalf.

Passing sentence, Recorder Guiliani was keen to point out that the offence of voyeurism carries a maximum sentence of two years, as set by Parliament, and the following of such guidelines is ‘compulsory’ for judges.

Recorder Guiliani said that if he passed a suspended sentence, Stafford would not get the help he needs; and would also be subject to a shorter sentence than he needs.

He sentenced Stafford to a three-year community order, with a number of requirements including completing a sex offenders’ programme of 43 sessions; an 80-hour rehabilitation activity requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Recorder Guiliani said he had also considered imposing a curfew on Stafford, but, given the ‘concerns for safety’ raised by the probation service, and the fact he may need to ‘flee’ at short-notice, he ruled it would be ‘inappropriate’ to impose one.

He also made Stafford the subject of a 10-year restraining order.