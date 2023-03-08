A ‘liar and a cheat’ who led a double life before murdering his partner and hiding her body in a bag for seven weeks is now mid-way through his prison sentence.

Andrew Lindo was sentenced to life and ordered to serve a minimum of 22 years behind bars when he was convicted of murder following a trial in September 2011. He has now spent over 11 years locked up for his heinous crime.

He was 29 years old when he was jailed for the murder of 30-year-old teaching assistant Marie Stewart, with whom he had two children.

Jurors in his trial heard he had led a double life, in which he dated a string of women, before he strangled, battered and stabbed Marie to death in their home and then concealed her body in a bag in their garage in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire.

Andrew Lindo has now served half of the prison sentence he was served with for murdering his partner

Hours later Lindo put their two children in his car and went to meet his unsuspecting lover, who he then spent the night with.

Lindo, a music teacher in Birdwell, Barnsley, tried to portray himself to the jury as a downtrodden father who was devoted to his children, when in reality he had been having affairs with a number of women.

Marie’s body was not found for seven weeks, during which time Lindo tried to con her family into believing she was still alive and had deserted him and their two children for another man.

He sent her family “cruel” text messages and used Facebook to try to convince them she was alive.

Sentencing him, Mr Justice Andrew Smith, said Lindo had shown an “extraordinary and chilling lack of remorse”.

Lindo admitted killing his partner, who cared for children with special needs in school, but denied murder.

He claimed he lost control following a row with Marie but jurors took less than an hour to reject his claim and find him guilty of murder.

Marie’s father described Lindo as a coward who had “lied, misled, abused, cheated and stolen from us on a monstrous scale.”