Andrew Gosden: Police send out update on Doncaster missing boy after false information is spread
Andrew went missing when he was 14 years old in 2007.
Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Knowles, who is leading the investigation, said: “Sadly there have been no confirmed sightings of Andrew since 14 September 2007, at 11.25am in Kings Cross Station, London.
"Any new information which we receive is carefully considered, reviewed and investigated by us where appropriate. We have regular contact with Andrew's family, and they will be the first to be informed if there is any progress or updates in our investigation."
He continued: “We are aware of recent disinformation which has been circulating online about this case. Such disinformation is distressing for Andrew’s family and unhelpful to the investigation.”
If you think you know something that could help officers find Andrew, please contact them via 101.