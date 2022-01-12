Andrew Gosden: Dad says arrests have 'intensified' emotional time for family

Andrew was 14 when he vanished from the family’s home in Doncaster, with the last confirmed sighting of him outside London’s King Cross station in September 2007.

Yesterday, South Yorkshire Police said that two men had been arrested in London on December 8.

A 45-year-old was arrested on suspicion of kidnap, human trafficking and the possession of indecent images of children; while a 38-year-old was held on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking.

Andrew Gosden has been missing since 2007.

Andrew’s dad Kevin said the family had been informed about the arrests, but had not shared the information so as not to “prejudice the investigations being carried out in any way”.

In a statement posted to Twitter, he wrote: “We cannot add to the information in the public domain, but would like to thank the media, general public and the charity Missing People for their support at this time and over the past years of our search for answers about what happened to Andrew.

“We have carried the burden of not knowing for many years and recent potential developments represent a more intensified period of this emotional journey for us, so we hope that you understand how difficult this time is for us as a family and wish to thank you for your support and prayers.”

He also said the family were “overwhelmed with messages”.

Both of those who were arrested have now been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Andrew, who will now be 28, vanished on September 14 2007 after taking £200 out of his bank account and buying a one way ticket to London.

Detective Inspector Andy Knowles, from South Yorkshire Police, said: “Our priority at this time is supporting Andrew’s family while we work through this new line of enquiry in the investigation.

“We are in close contact with them and they ask that their privacy is respected as our investigation continues.