Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A registered sex offender who arranged to meet who he thought was an underage girl has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Bowes, aged 48, was arrested on September 1 after communicating with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Andrew Bowes | SYP

Bowes, of Oakwood Road, Balby, Doncaster, asked the ‘child’, who was actually a decoy from an online child activist group, to share indecent images of herself before suggesting they meet face-to-face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he was caught out, he told the police “I was only messing about”.

After his arrest, a search of his phone led to the recovery of devices which showed the messages between Bowes and the decoy.

Bowes, who was handed a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) in 2020, was jailed for three years at Sheffield Crown Court last Wednesday (September 25) after pleading guilty to three counts of breaching his SHPO, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and attempting to arrange or facilitate the commission of a child sex offence.

Registered sex offender Andrew Bowes is behind bars | SYP

Investigations officer Fiona Booth, who was the officer in charge of the case, said: "Bowes believed he was speaking to a 14-year-old child, and yet he continued to make inappropriate sexual advances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A thorough search of his devices led to his crimes being exposed and in comments made prior to his arrest, he was heard saying 'I was only messing about', which shows how little responsibility he took for his actions.

"Bowes posed a high level of risk and we are pleased he has been given an immediate three-year custodial sentence.

"We will continue investigating the crimes of sex offenders like Bowes to stop them in their tracks and to keep children safe from online sexual predators."