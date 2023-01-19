The Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary, Dominic Raab, has called for Andrew Barlow, who struck in Sheffield, to stay in prison after the Parole Board determined he could be released.

Mr Raab said he has asked the Parole Board to reconsider their November decision to release Barlow, the BBC is reporting. He said: “My thoughts remain with the victims of Andrew Barlow, whose despicable crimes blighted the lives of dozens of women.

“Public protection is my number one priority, which is why I've asked the Parole Board to reconsider their decision to release him and I am overhauling the parole system to keep prisoners who pose a risk to the public off our streets.”

A spokesperson for the Parole Board said they had received a formal application from the government and it would be “considered as soon as possible”.

Andrew Barlow, formerly known as Andrew Longmire, was given 13 life sentences for a series of rapes, one of which happened in Sheffield. The child of one of his victims says he is 'disgusted' at plans to release Barlow from prison

Andrew Longmire, who has since changed his name to Andrew Barlow, was handed multiple life sentences in 1988 after being convicted of 11 rapes, three attempted rapes and indecent assault.

In 2010, while still behind bars, he was further convicted of the rape of a 26-year-old woman in Sheffield in 1981, for which he was convicted. He had threatened her with a screwdriver and raped her while her young, three-year-old child was hiding behind the couch. Barlow has been given a total of 13 life sentences, which included another rape he was convicted of in 2017.

Just before the New Year, it emerged Barlow had already spent time out of jail ahead of his potential release. The Manchester Evening News spoke to the son of one of Barlow’s victims, who said he was “disgusted and appalled” by the Parole Board’s decision.

The victim’s son, who chose to remain anonymous, described how one morning in 1981, when he was aged under six, he had been with his mother at their family home in Manchester when Barlow barged his way in before raping her. He said his family, and especially his mother, who died of cancer in her 40s, had never recovered from what happened that day.

Dominic Raab is stepping in over the release of Andrew Barlow. Image: LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 13: Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab arrives in Downing Street ahead of a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street on December 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)