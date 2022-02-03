Amrit Jhagra charged with double murder over fatal stabbings in Doncaster town centre
A man has been charged with two murders and is due in court today after a knife attack in Doncaster town centre.
Amrit Jhagra, aged 19, of Cedar Road, Doncaster, has today been charged with murder following the deaths of Janis Kozlovskis, 17 and Ryan Theobald, 20.
Janis and Ryan were fatally stabbed during an altercation between a number of young men in Doncaster town centre just after 2.30am on Saturday, January 29.
Despite the best efforts of passing members of the public, police and paramedics, Ryan, who was a former Doncaster Rovers academy player, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Janis was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.
Jhagra has been remanded in custody and will appear before Doncaster Magistrates' Court today.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quoting incident number 135 of January 29, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.