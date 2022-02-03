Amrit Jhagra charged with double murder over fatal stabbings in Doncaster town centre

A man has been charged with two murders and is due in court today after a knife attack in Doncaster town centre.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 12:32 pm
Updated Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 12:32 pm

Amrit Jhagra, aged 19, of Cedar Road, Doncaster, has today been charged with murder following the deaths of Janis Kozlovskis, 17 and Ryan Theobald, 20.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster Rovers pay tribute to former Academy player Ryan Theobald after fatal ...

Janis and Ryan were fatally stabbed during an altercation between a number of young men in Doncaster town centre just after 2.30am on Saturday, January 29.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Ryan Theobald and Janis Kozlovskis were both stabbed to death in Doncaster last weekend

Despite the best efforts of passing members of the public, police and paramedics, Ryan, who was a former Doncaster Rovers academy player, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Janis was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Jhagra has been remanded in custody and will appear before Doncaster Magistrates' Court today.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quoting incident number 135 of January 29, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.