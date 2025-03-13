Police searching the home of a Sheffield drug dealer involved in a £200,000 county lines network found live ammunition in a safe.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers also discovered heroin, crack cocaine, cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of £5,500 to £7,800 when they executed a warrant at Kareem Derhim’s home.

Derhim, aged 28, of Oxspring Bank, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield, was interviewed on the day the search was carried out, December 6, 2023, and answered no comment to all questions asked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kareem Derhim, aged 28, of Oxspring Bank, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield, was involved in a £200,000 country drugs line | South Yorkshire Police

Six months later, on May 31, 2024, police searched a BMW linked to Derhim and found crack cocaine and heroin.

He was interviewed on July 25 that year and again refused to comment.

Derhim initially pleaded not guilty to all charges but on Monday, March 10, the day his trial was due to begin, he admitted three counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of a class B drug, and acquiring ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

He was sentenced that day and jailed for nine years and two months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the drugs line with which Derhim was worth an estimated £224,000.

‘Streets of South Yorkshire will be safer’

Sheffield Fortify Sergeant Paul Ganecki said: “I am glad to see Derhim receive a lengthy sentence for his involvement in the trade of destructive drugs.

“The county lines operation, which Derhim was a part of, traded quantities of class A drugs valued at hundreds of thousands of pounds, but the true cost is far more than financial.

“Illegal drugs devastate lives and communities, and county lines operations exploit vulnerable people in an effort to peddle these substances across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Derhim will have years to reflect on the harm he has caused. Meanwhile, the streets of South Yorkshire will be safer with him behind bars.”

Derhim pleaded not guilty to four other charges – concern in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, and one further count each of possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine. These charges will remain on file.