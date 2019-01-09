‘Amazing’ Rotherham mum-of-seven whose body was found at hotel ‘made everyone laugh’

Touching tributes have been paid to an ‘amazing’ Rotherham mum-of-seven whose body was found in the grounds of a hotel.

The body of Emma McNally, 36, originally from Sheffield, was discovered in the gardens of Derwent Manor Hotel, near Consett, County Durham, at around 5am on Sunday.

Emma McNally.

Her sister Tammy McNally said she ran a tattoo studio in Kilnhurst, Rotherham, having trained as an artist three years ago.

Tammy, 28, from Richmond, said: “We are coping because we have to for the kids but there has been a lack of support.

“We are struggling as it is and the lack of support just adds to the pain.”

Tammy McNally, pictured (left) with her sister Emma.

Ms McNally, who ran Morbid Angel Tattoo Studio, was in the North East visiting a potential buyer of one of her puppies.

Tammy added: “She was just amazing. She made everyone around her laugh and there wasn’t one dull moment even though she was struggling.

“She liked to help others – it just came natural to her.

“A prank without Emma around will never be the same. People called us the terrible twosome because when together we caused havoc but these are the memories we all have.”

Emma McNally pictured with (from left to right) sister Tammy and brothers Sean and Joe.

The family has launched a fundraising appeal to help pay Ms McNally’s funeral costs and Tammy said any leftover money would be used to give the children a ‘treat’.

Tammy said: “Her eldest child is 18 and her youngest is two-and-a-half. They’re okay, they’re struggling but we’ve got a big family and everybody is sticking together.”

Ms McNally grew up in the Darnall, Wybourn and Manor areas of Sheffield before moving to Rotherham.

Tammy urged people struggling with mental health to speak out and seek help.

She said: “A person could be okay on the outside but suffering on the inside. It's okay to talk, it's okay to cry but most of all it's okay not to be okay.

“Emma will be missed by so many, she was the best mother to her children, she had so much love to give others. She always helped others with their mental health but never took her own advice.”

Her funeral details are yet to be confirmed as an inquest opening will be held by South Northumberland coroner Eric Armstrong.

The family has so far raised more than £1,400 towards Ms McNally’s funeral.

For more information or to donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tammy-mcnally

For confidential support in the UK call the Samaritans on 116 123