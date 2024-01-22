Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Yorkshire Police has revealed 2,957 cars were seized in 2023 for being uninsured.

South Yorkshire Police are clamping down on uninsured driving

Research shows that drivers who are willing to drive without insurance are more likely to take further risks on the roads, with routine traffic stops often detecting further offences, the force says.

Insurance is a legal requirement for anyone using their vehicle on the roads, designed to protect victims of road traffic collisions.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: "As roads policing officers our main focus is to create safer roads for users and intercept criminals who use our road network to commit serious and organised crime.

“These drivers have no regard for their own or other road users’ safety"

"We often find those who are willing to drive without insurance are more likely to take further risks on our roads and drive without the correct documents, an un-road worthy car or dangerously and at speed.

"These drivers have no regard for their own or other road users’ safety, are usually the drivers that we engage in pursuits with, creating further risk to our and the public’s safety."

Drivers who believe they have insurance, but actually have an invalid policy due to undeclared penalty points or convictions, will face the same legal penalties.