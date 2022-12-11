Police have released CCTV footage of a man wanted in connection with a murder, who it is believed may have travelled to South Yorkshire.

Officers investigating the murder of Michelle Hanson at an address on Brady Street, Sunderland, on Friday, December 2, urgently want to speak to Alexander Carr, aged 32, who they have identified as a ‘key individual’. The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a £10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Northumbria Police today issued a new photograph of Carr and CCTV footage which they said had been captured on Saturday, December 3, and shows his distinctive walk. Carr, who has links to London and parts of Northumberland, and is also known to visit Newcastle and North Tyneside, is believed by the force to know he is wanted and to be actively evading arrest. South Yorkshire Police shared the new appeal, saying he may have travelled to the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Police said: “We know that Carr considers himself able to survive outdoors and so we believe he could be taking shelter inside outhouses or unoccupied buildings and so we’d ask anyone with access to empty spaces like these, to ensure they are kept locked and secure. If you do notice any signs of forced entry or suspect someone has been staying there, please get in touch immediately and do not approach that person yourself.”

Alexander Carr, aged 32, from Sunderland, is wanted in connection with the murder of Michelle Hanson. Police believe he may have travelled to South Yorkshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force added: “I am asking the public to be vigilant, if you see anything to suggest someone is camping or sleeping rough in a secluded area please let us know so we can investigate. This past week has been incredibly difficult for Michelle’s family as they come to terms with her loss and these events which have unfolded. We will continue to support them and ask their privacy is respected."