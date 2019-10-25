Alert issued after multiple burglaries in Sheffield suburb

Police have warned residents to be vigilant following a series of burglaries in Hillsborough and Oughtibridge

PCSO’s from the Sheffield West Neighbourhood Policing Team have been visiting properties in Hillsborough and Oughtibridge today following a number of burglaries in the area last night.

In a bid to develop evidence and intelligence to assist in the identification of the offender, the officers have been speaking to homeowners and sharing crime prevention techniques.

In a statement, they said: “Please ensure your property is secure at all times and keys are not in sight or near the letterbox. You may have received a letter requesting information if we missed you.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Should you have any information about this crime, or any other, then please make contact with us via 101, the Sheffield West Neighbourhood Facebook page or direct to our Neighbourhood email address of SheffieldWestNHP@southyorks.pnn.police.uk.

“Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.