Alert issued after burglars start using 'hook and extendable pole through letterboxes' of Sheffield homes
Burglars are posting hooks on extendable poles through the letterboxes of Sheffield homes in a bid to fish out their car keys.
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 17:01 pm
The Sheffield Central and North West Neighbourhood Policing Team said thieves are employing the unusual tactic in Hillsborough and Stannington.
The team tweeted: “We are investigating burglaries where vehicle keys have been stolen by offenders using a hook and extendable pole through letterboxes.
“Please protect your property:- Check your doors and windows are locked and keep your keys out of sight.”