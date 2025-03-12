Alcohol in open containers to be banned from town centre streets in antisocial behaviour crackdown

Open containers of alcohol in some public spaces in Barnsley town centre are set to be banned in an effort to crack down on antisocial behaviour.

The change aims to curb alcohol-related disturbances and make the area safer and more welcoming for all. The restriction, however, will not apply to licensed premises or outdoor café areas where alcohol consumption is permitted.

It is part of a change to an existing Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in Barnsley Town Centre, which is set to be renewed at the next cabinet meeting on March 19.

The existing town Centre PSPO has been in place since 2016, and gives both council officers and South Yorkshire Police the power to act swiftly against antisocial behaviour, with measures including the confiscation of alcohol, prohibition on aggressive begging, and restrictions on loud noise.

The proposed changes will extend the boundary of the PSPO to include the Mottram Street area. A new restriction will be added, prohibiting the carrying of open containers of alcohol in non-licensed public spaces. This extension comes after overwhelming support from local residents, with 100 per cent of those consulted on Mottram Street backing the boundary change.

A new restriction on using skateboards and bicycles in a way that causes harassment or damage to property will be included, with officers retaining the power to issue fines of up to £100 for breaches of the orders. Enforcement measures also include directing individuals to leave restricted areas for up to 48 hours.

The order also requires dog owners to carry the means to clean up after their pets, and prohibits dogs from entering specified areas such as children’s play zones.