Air ambulance lands on Sheffield field following police incident
An air ambulance has landed on a Sheffield playing field this afternoon, following a police incident.
Friday, 31 May, 2019, 15:12
The air ambulance landed on Bellhouse playing fields, off Bellhouse Road, Firth Park at around 1pm.
A spokesman for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Service said they did not have further information, because they were not needed to transfer the person injured in the incident to hospital.
A heavy police presence is still in place on Bellhouse Road.
South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.
