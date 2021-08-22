Air ambulance landed in Sheffield estate following incident
Emergency services including an air ambulance have been deployed to a Sheffield estate on Sunday evening following an incident.
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 8:29 pm
Updated
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 8:29 pm
Police vehicles and ambulances could be seen on Batemoor Road, with heavy presence of paramedics and police officers attending the scene.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted about the nature of the incident being dealt with but details have not yet been released.
The Star is still awaiting for further information and we will update you as soon as we get it.