An air ambulance is dealing with an incident on a Sheffield industrial estate.

Eyewitness said the aircraft landed near Stokes Tiles on Holbrook Industrial Estate, just off Rother Valley Way at around 1.45pm on Thursday.

The air ambulance coming into land above the Holbrook Industrial Estate.

READ MORE: Call for pensioner who tends to Mi Amigo memorial in Sheffield’s Endcliffe Park to receive award

The Star has contacted Yorkshire Air Ambulance and South Yorkshire Police for more information and is awaiting a response.

More to follow.