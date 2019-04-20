Air ambulance called to serious crash on Sheffield estate

The air ambulance was called to a serious crash a Sheffield estate this afternoon.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance attended a crash on Atlantic Road, Lowedges, at around 12.35pm on Saturday.

Atlantic Road, Lowedges. Picture: Google

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said two ambulances were also called to the scene along with two rapid response vehicles.

One casulalty has been taken to Northern General Hospital by ambulance but the nature of their injuries, or any other casualties are not yet known.

Emerency services remain at the scene.

More to follow.