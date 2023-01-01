The turn of the year will bring back horrific memories for the loved ones of two men stabbed to death in the city in separate New Years Day attacks.

One of the fatal stabbings occurred in the early hours of January 1, 2012, when Joshua Green, aged 27, was stabbed to death on a dance floor at the Stars and Mayfair party venue on Queens Road.

Eight years later, on New Years Day 2020, Isaiah Usen-Satchell, 18, died after he suffered a fatal slash wound to his arm close to his home in the Norfolk Park area of Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joshua, a dad-of-two from Manor Park, was killed at New Year party when violence flared and he was knifed in his neck and back. Despite the efforts of friends, relatives, fellow revellers and staff who battled to revive him, Joshua’s life could not be saved.

Isaiah Usen-Satchell(L) and Joshua Green (R) were both killed in New Year's Day stabbings in Sheffield - eight years apart

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the mayhem that followed as police officers arrived at the venue, further fights broke out and officers had to use CS gas to restrain some of those involved in the violent scenes.

Unfortunately for detectives investigating the murder, in the chaotic scenes afterwards, as those in the club fled, they trampled through the crime scene - making it difficult for forensic evidence to be recovered, which hindered the police probe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite over 400 people being captured on CCTV cameras entering the party venue on the night of the attack, only a disappointing number came forward to say what they had witnessed.

Nobody has ever been charged over the murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joshua Green was stabbed to death at the Stars and Mayfair party suites in Sheffield on New Year's Day 2012

Detectives investigating the murder of Isaiah in 2020 did arrest and charge two suspects over his murder, but the men, walked free from Sheffield Crown Court mid-way through their trial when Judge Peter Kelson QC directed jurors to find both men not guilty of murder due to insufficient evidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the collapse of the trial, South Yorkshire Police said: “We will not be providing any further statement or comment on the conclusion of the proceedings. The investigation into Mr Usen-Satchell’s death has now concluded.”

The brothers accused of killing Isiah admitted to having been in an altercation with him but claimed they had acted in self-defence, claiming Isaiah had jumped out of bushes with a blade.

Advertisement Hide Ad