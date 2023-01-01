One of the fatal stabbings occurred in the early hours of January 1, 2012, when Joshua Green, aged 27, was stabbed to death on a dance floor at the Stars and Mayfair party venue on Queens Road.
Eight years later, on New Years Day 2020, Isaiah Usen-Satchell, 18, died after he suffered a fatal slash wound to his arm close to his home in the Norfolk Park area of Sheffield.
Joshua, a dad-of-two from Manor Park, was killed at New Year party when violence flared and he was knifed in his neck and back. Despite the efforts of friends, relatives, fellow revellers and staff who battled to revive him, Joshua’s life could not be saved.
In the mayhem that followed as police officers arrived at the venue, further fights broke out and officers had to use CS gas to restrain some of those involved in the violent scenes.
Unfortunately for detectives investigating the murder, in the chaotic scenes afterwards, as those in the club fled, they trampled through the crime scene - making it difficult for forensic evidence to be recovered, which hindered the police probe.
Despite over 400 people being captured on CCTV cameras entering the party venue on the night of the attack, only a disappointing number came forward to say what they had witnessed.
Nobody has ever been charged over the murder.
Detectives investigating the murder of Isaiah in 2020 did arrest and charge two suspects over his murder, but the men, walked free from Sheffield Crown Court mid-way through their trial when Judge Peter Kelson QC directed jurors to find both men not guilty of murder due to insufficient evidence.
Speaking after the collapse of the trial, South Yorkshire Police said: “We will not be providing any further statement or comment on the conclusion of the proceedings. The investigation into Mr Usen-Satchell’s death has now concluded.”
The brothers accused of killing Isiah admitted to having been in an altercation with him but claimed they had acted in self-defence, claiming Isaiah had jumped out of bushes with a blade.