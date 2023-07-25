A 'prolifically violent' Sheffield man has been sent back to prison for a series of vicious attacks and a robbery, resulting in a judge deeming him to be a 'dangerous' offender.

Callum Woodburn (pictured) robbed a taxi driver at knife-point and went to on to attack a fellow inmate with a make-shift weapon at HMP Doncaster when he was remanded into custody over the robbery. Bottom right picture posed by a model, sourced from PA

Callum Woodburn, aged 24, of no fixed abode, has been given a lengthy prison sentence and an extended licence period after he was deemed a dangerous offender over a series of violent incidents in which he attacked a police officer and prison inmate and subjected a taxi driver to a 'terrifying' knife-point robbery.

Woodburn carried out the robbery on January 3, 2022, after asking the taxi driver he targeted to drive around various locations near to Harborough Avenue in the Manor Park area of Sheffield.

Summarising the facts of the incident, Judge Sarah Wright told a July 20, 2023 Sheffield Crown Court hearing: "It left him distressed, shaken and terrified. You got him to take you to a location, and when he asked for payment, you threatened him with a knife."

After pulling out the knife, Woodburn told the taxi driver: 'Do you want to go back and see your kids,' before demanding his takings bag and fleeing the scene.

Callum Woodburn was jailed during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on July 20, 2023

Officers attended and arrested Woodburn in a property on Harborough Avenue. While in police custody, Woodburn showed further his aggressive nature and assaulted a police officer, headbutting and causing injury to the officer’s face.

Woodburn was subsequently remanded to custody at HMP Doncaster, and while there, he slashed a fellow inmate with what Judge Wright described as a 'make-shift knife'.

She said: "It was particularly brutal, you slashed him in the face, neck and arm. The complainant required extensive stitches to his wounds and had been left with scars."

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson, who described Woodburn as 'prolifically violent,' said the 'make-shift' weapon he wielded consisted of a 'plastic razor blade handle, wrapped in blue fabric and two razor blades sticking out of it'.

Woodburn was convicted of offences including possession of an offensive weapon; a Section 18 assault; robbery and assaulting an emergency worker.

As she sentenced Woodburn, Judge Wright noted he had relevant previous convictions, and his mitigation, including the fact he was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome as a young child, and had been a chronic user of Class A and B drugs.

She said: "You know you are facing a substantial custodial sentence, and much work needs to be done in the course of your rehabilitation. But I accept that you have taken the first steps, and note that you have been testing negative for drugs, and have been undertaking education."

"You are engaging positively in the prison setting, and have now expressed appropriate remorse for your offending."

However, Judge Wright said that despite the apparent 'change' in Woodburn's 'attitude' she still judged him to 'present a risk involving weapons' and noted that his previous convictions included a knife-point robbery.

Judge Wright said Woodburn therefore met the criteria for a 'dangerous offender' and it was necessary to impose an extended sentence to 'protect the public'.

Callum Woodburn has a previous conviction for a knife-point robbery, the court heard

She jailed Woodburn for eight years, and handed him an extended licence period of four years, bringing his total sentence to 12 years.

Speaking after Woodburn was jailed, Charlotte Reeder from the Doncaster Prison Crime Team, who investigated the assault at HMP Doncaster, said: “Woodburn has showed his aggressive nature at every opportunity, and I am pleased his sentence reflects the severity of his actions that myself and colleagues from across the force have had to investigate.

“Through Woodburn’s actions he has showed no remorse or compassion for those he has injured.

“Our role within the prison crime team is to ensure that everyone within the prison, including staff and inmates are safe, detecting and investigating corruption, drug supply and violence, all of which will not be tolerated.

