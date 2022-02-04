Advertising screen smashed to pieces in Sheffield city centre by lorry that left the scene, witnesses say
An advertising screen has been smashed to pieces in Sheffield city centre in an reported hit-and-run involving a lorry.
Friday, 4th February 2022, 6:26 pm
The light up display system on Orchard Street was reduced to metal and broken glass today (February 4) sometime before 5.25pm.
Staff at a local business on Orchard Square told The Star they captured a lorry on CCTV crashing into the display and driving away.
Another member of the public sent The Star the photos above at around 5.35pm.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.