Adele tribute band’s instruments stolen from van in South Yorkshire

Members of the group Someone Like You have appealed for information after their van was broken into in the early hours of the morning yesterday, Saturday, November 2, near the border of Sheffield and Barnsley.

Thieves raided the van in the car park of the Premier Inn Sheffield/Barnsley just off the M1 in Tankersley, where the band was staying, and stole instruments and other equipment worth around £13,000.

The band, which had appeared at Rotherham’s Civic Theatre on Friday night, had to borrow equipment to play at the Forum Theatre in Billingham the following evening.

The broken van doors and some of the equipment stolen from the Adele tribute band Someone Like You

Drummer Jonny Brister, who has played with Right Said Fred, shared details of the equipment stolen – including his Steve Ferrone signature snare, which he had only just bought and which he described as ‘my absolute beauty – in case any of it turns up. He also appealed for friends to lend him any spare equipment.

“I don’t expect to see any of this again but I do need to ask my friends if they have any spare cymbals, pedals, hardware etc I will be in need to borrow some gear. I have drum shells I can use but lacking on the extras so if anyone is able to help, I would really appreciate it,” he said.

The six-piece band has been praised as ‘brilliant’ by Adele herself, who hand-picked singer Katie Markham on Graham Norton’s BBC special, according to the group’s website.

It plays hits from her three record-breaking albums, while also paying homage to some of Adele’s musical heroes, from Etta James to George Michael and the Cure.

Among the equipment stolen was guitarist Dion Rushe’s distinctive Fender Telecaster Japan ‘62 reissue, featuring a sunburst finish with white binding and a brown Heistercamp strap with the initials ‘DR’, and having the serial number S052077.